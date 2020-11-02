 Skip to main content
Marilyn Ross: Stay home for two weeks

Dear Editor: Do you want to get your life back to normal? Then try this: EVERYONE, FOR TWO WEEKS — stay home if possible, wear a mask, avoid crowds, wash hands. Isn’t two weeks worth it, if we can get our lives back? Are you skeptical? Try it anyhow. If you refuse, then you must love this isolation — no restaurants, no schools, no sports, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas. Please try it for two weeks. See what happens.

Marilyn Ross

Madison

