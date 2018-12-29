Dear Editor: On Dec. 23, the Wisconsin State Journal wasted and misused front-page and inside space in the print edition with a misguided devotional article about Robin Vos. Vos is the arrogant leader of the Wisconsin Assembly. Why the newspaper publisher chose to use this space during Christmas week is a puzzler. What is needed at this time are calm, joyful stories, not lengthy stories about Wisconsin’s popcorn-making political hack. The picture run tried to show the illusion that Vos has dignity and gravitas. Nothing could be further from the truth. He is morally bankrupt, with a few ex-wives and a scurrilous political reputation. Though we should not be surprised by the very lengthy article, supposedly to inform people of Vos’ fine, upstanding background, the deceptive picture and article turned my stomach.
Marilyn McDole
Oregon
