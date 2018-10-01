Dear Editor: Leah Vukmir wants to replace Tammy Baldwin as Wisconsin senator. Vukmir has been a member of ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council, since 2004, was its “legislator of the year” in 2009, has been on its board since 2013, and has served as board chair since 2016. Vukmir has described ALEC as “an organization that stands for everything I’ve ever campaigned on from day one when I campaigned to be a member of the State Assembly.”
ALEC is considered “shadowy” and “secretive” because it does not disclose the source and use of its funds and because bills introduced by state legislators are not identified as ALEC bills. Vukmir is directly implicated in this secrecy. In 2013, the Center for Media and Democracy asked her in a lawsuit for records relating to her work for ALEC. Vukmir resisted disclosure and ultimately settled, charging the taxpayers $15,000 for her legal fees and damages.
So what is ALEC? ALEC is an organization funded almost exclusively by large corporations and conservative organizations, such as the Koch brothers’ foundations, to provide state legislators with draft legislation designed to increase corporate profits. Legislator members, like Vukmir, are duty-bound to get ALEC “model bills” introduced in their state legislatures. Examples of ALEC’s corporate-friendly bills include repeal of minimum-wage laws, privatization of public schools and public pensions, and restrictive voter ID laws.
Haven’t we had enough of corporate influence in state and federal government? I say yes! I will not vote for Leah Vukmir!
Marilyn Martin
Richland Center
