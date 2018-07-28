Dear Editor: Only hours after United States Supreme Court Justice Scalia died in February 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that there would be no Senate vote on a successor until a new president had been elected. The 11 Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee concurred, saying they had no intention of consenting to anyone nominated by President Obama, a decision supported by House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The Supreme Court functioned as best it could with eight justices between February 2016 and April 2017, when Justice Gorsuch was sworn in, finding itself deadlocked on some issues and unable to hear others.
McConnell later said, "One of my proudest moments was when I looked Barack Obama in the eye and I said, 'Mr. President, you will not fill the Supreme Court vacancy.'"
Now, Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire July 31, only three months before the midterm elections. And the Senate “rules” have suddenly changed. McConnell says the Senate will vote to confirm a successor in the fall – before the midterm elections.
These conflicting “rules” on confirmation of a Supreme Court justice are unprincipled and shamelessly hypocritical on the part of Republican leaders. They should play by their own rules, abide by the “McConnell standard,” and wait for a confirmation vote until after the midterm elections. The voters who will determine the composition of the Senate deserve to be heard. And those voters will remember what Republicans do.
Marilyn Martin
Richland Center
