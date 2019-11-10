Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson recently announced the purported “success” of what he called a “partnership” between the U.S. and Guatemala on border security. He is referring to a July agreement with Guatemala’s outgoing president restricting asylum applications from Central America. Migrants who travel through Guatemala, including those fleeing El Salvador and Honduras, on their way to the U.S. border will be required to apply for asylum in Guatemala or may be deported from the U.S. to Guatemala. The agreement was reached after the Trump administration threatened tariffs and other economic sanctions if Guatemala did not accede.
Guatemala’s Constitutional Court has granted three injunctions preventing its government from entering into such an agreement without approval of the country’s congress. Guatemala’s president-elect, who assumes office in January, confirms that the Guatemalan congress must ratify the deal after Guatemala is first certified as a “safe third country” by an international body.
Human rights advocates decry this deal. Guatemala is beset by the same social problems that are driving people to flee Honduras and El Salvador: poverty, joblessness, gang violence and a lengthy drought that has severely impacted agricultural production. Guatemala lacks the resources needed to house, educate and provide sanctuary to asylum seekers. The “partnership” described by Sen. Johnson was achieved only through the same arm-twisting pressure that has so characterized the administration he serves.
Sen. Johnson is, once again, acting as nothing more than an apologist for the cruel immigration policies that have been followed by the Trump administration from the outset.
Marilyn Martin
Richland Center
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.