Dear Editor: Former Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania states that some of his previous GOP colleagues in the House have privately told him they are “absolutely disgusted and exhausted by the president’s behavior” but that they, because of “base pressure,” are helpless to take any action. "Moving from one corrupt act to another," Dent said. "I mean those types of head-exploding moments are just, I think, infuriating these members and I think they'd like to step out but they just can't because of their base at the moment."
What on earth? They “just can’t” honor the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution? They “just can’t” honor that oath because Trump’s “base” might not like them if they did?
It is their job to carry out the requirements of our Constitution. It is their job to be leaders of their constituencies and not sheep led by Trump’s “base.”
It’s time to oust all of these spineless legislators who cannot perform the duties they undertook. VOTE in 2020!
Marilyn Martin
Richland Center
