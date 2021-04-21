 Skip to main content
Marilyn Martin: Evers has worked on behalf of struggling Wisconsinites

Dear Editor: After Gov. Evers included a mask mandate in an emergency order designed to address the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, a major Republican donor named Jere Fabick brought a lawsuit seeking to strike down the emergency order. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ultimately voted 4-3 to invalidate the order and, in so doing, caused Wisconsin to become ineligible for federal food assistance benefits to the tune of $49 million a month for more than 400,000 struggling Wisconsin households.

Rather than capitulate, Gov. Evers negotiated an agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture and the Food and Nutrition Service to continue to provide $70 million a month in federal food assistance. In addition, the federal government estimates that every dollar of FoodShare benefits spent generates additional economic activity and increases jobs. Gov. Evers stated, “I’m proud we were able to work with our federal partners to come to an agreement that will ensure we can keep providing these critical resources to Wisconsinites across our state.”

Gov. Evers deserves much credit for his work on behalf of struggling Wisconsinites to find a solution that benefits hungry families as well as businesses and farmers. Thank you, Gov. Evers.

Marilyn Martin

Richland Center

