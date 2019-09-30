Dear Editor: Hey folks: "Sleep well tonight. Your Air Force is awake."
For years, I lived on County Highway CV, right next to the airport. Never once did my windows rattle or my ears hurt. As a matter of fact, my neighbors and I usually ran out to look to the skies. Welcome the F-35s. We are lucky to be considered. The Air Force will do the right thing with sound abatement and mitigation. Here's to the boys in blue. THANK YOU and ON WISCONSIN!
Marilyn Kotnik
Poynette
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.