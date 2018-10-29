Dear Editor: I love voting. It is not a right given to citizens in all countries, so I value the privilege highly. As a U.N. certified observer years ago, I monitored elections in El Salvador. I was disheartened to witness how difficult some municipalities made it for their residents to vote.
So, I have been looking forward to the fall election here. In preparation, I decided to learn more about the candidates by reading the League of Women Voters of Dane County document Candidates’ Answers. The league posed questions on key topics and recorded candidates’ responses.
I found Candidates’ Answers to be an invaluable aid. Much to my surprise though, most Republican contenders did not submit answers. That included candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, U.S. senator, and several at the state Senate and representative levels. Were they all too busy? Didn’t feel it was important to share their positions? I found this lack of engagement disconcerting. Most candidates from the other parties accepted the challenge and we all stand to gain from their participation.
As Candidates’ Answers touts, “Democracy isn’t something we have. It’s something we do.” We need responsible participation at all levels to make it work.
Marilee Sushoreba
Madison
