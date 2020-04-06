Marilee Backstrand: Buy gift certificates, prepay to support local businesses

Dear Editor: The small businesses near you will cease to be if you don’t proactively support them. You can buy a gift certificate or pay in advance for services or products you will receive later.
Think about this — there are many people and businesses out there you can support. Mail them each a check ($25, $50, $100) requesting a gift certificate or credit for future services or products. Write a short note telling them why you appreciate them. You want to know they will be around when this is over.
So, who to support? There are the restaurants, bars, coffee shops, natural food coops and bakeries — they won’t make it long on take-out orders only. There are the personal services — barbershops, hair salons, dog groomers, house cleaners, etc. And professionals such as music teachers, counselors, chiropractors, massage therapists, etc. Then there are your local shops — car repair, computer service, independent bookstores or gift shops, etc. Any local business that isn’t a chain will need help. Even the local independent movie theater or opera house has bills to pay and no income. (Business owners: if you are not set up for gift certificates, just start a list of names and amounts. For bookkeeping purposes, the total goes under accounts payable.)
We are isolated at home and wishing we could do something to help. This is something you can do that will make a difference. Do it now.
Marilee Backstrand
Argyle
