Dear Editor: I was quite interested in what editor Paul Fanlund had to say about why white males voted for Trump. However, a much bigger mystery to me is why ANY female would support Trump, regardless of demographic. I hope someone has studied this group and has a plausible explanation for the original votes and continued support. Any ideas? This is beyond my comprehension.
Marie Martini
Mount Horeb
