Marie Hill: Respecting life goes beyond abortion

Dear Editor: Thank you to Dr. Knitter for reminding us that Catholic social teaching considers all life “equally sacred” and to focus only on abortion is a myopic version of our call to respect life. The poor, the virus, the immigrants, the environment are all LIFE issues and need to be considered as we vote.
Marie Hill
Cincinnati, Ohio
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!