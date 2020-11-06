 Skip to main content
Marie Hill: Respecting life goes beyond abortion

Marie Hill: Respecting life goes beyond abortion

Dear Editor: Thank you to Dr. Knitter for reminding us that Catholic social teaching considers all life “equally sacred” and to focus only on abortion is a myopic version of our call to respect life. The poor, the virus, the immigrants, the environment are all LIFE issues and need to be considered as we vote.

Marie Hill

Cincinnati, Ohio

