Marie Fiori, Zena Jensvold and Shelby Weaver: We regret the error

Dear Editor: Since the initial publication of this column ("State needs to provide menstrual products in prisons," posted June 24), we have been notified that the Wisconsin Department of Corrections does provide free and accessible menstrual products. We incorrectly interpreted the absence of legislation on this issue as an absence of access. We regret that we did not contact the DOC directly about this issue, and we apologize for this mistake and any harm this may have caused.
Marie Fiori, Zena Jensvold and Shelby Weaver
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.