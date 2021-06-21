Marie Baker: Solar a better alternative than intrusive turbines

Dear Editor: The fate of 250 square miles of the beautiful Driftless region is in the hands of about 50 landowners.
The multinational corporation Pattern LLC's sales agents have been approaching landowners in southwest Iowa and Lafayette counties asking them to sign a 60-page lease contract for a 40-year period for 170, 650-feet-high industrial wind turbines. With enough signatures, the state could order the 600-megawatt system to be constructed, which could lead to even more industrialization.
Wisconsin already has more electrical power plants than we can use. As electric customers, we must pay the high interest debt on existing and added power plants over 40 years, whether fully utilized or not. Pattern LLC’s inferred electric bill savings from the “zero fuel costs” of wind power compare very poorly to directly addressing our CO2 and economic challenges with familiar alternatives.
For example, if the approximate, 40-year, $1.8 billion cost for the 600-megawatt Uplands wind power plant was invested, instead, into dramatically increased Focus on Energy rebates for efficiency and solar power improvements for our homes, farms and businesses, this would eliminate about 115 million metric tons of CO2 emissions over 40 years compared to 58 million metric tons from the intrusive power plant. Alternatively, doubling the home/business solar panel incentive to 52 cents of the approximate $2.50-per-watt cost could empower about 450,000 households to “go solar” and save an average of $143 per month. Creating attractive appliance and equipment rebates for Wisconsin families and businesses would enable long overdue efficiency and dwelling improvements with the superior environmental results.
The monstrous turbines are being green-washed. The only real green is the money they bring to the developer.
Marie Baker
Dodgeville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.