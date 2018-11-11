Dear Editor: Lying has become a national epidemic. We used to think lying was wrong. We taught our children about dishonesty and the consequences for it. As adults we tried to model honesty. Teachers reaffirmed it at school.
Today, from the president of our country on down lying is rampant, accepted, condoned, and approved, if not by verbal agreement, at least tacitly. Much of it is intentional, to sway public opinion.
Commitment to truth is fragile. It cannot be preserved if we do not believe other people are also committed to it. So when we support lying, even retaliate by lying in return, or do it to cover detection, trust is damaged.
Yet trust is a social good that needs to be protected, as we do with laws to protect our water, air, food.
When we destroy it, society first hesitates and then collapses, not from poor air, water, food — but from within ourselves.
Marianne Ewig
Madison
