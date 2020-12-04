Marianne Ewig: Dane County election officials were professional in the face of Trump obstruction

Dear Editor: I worked as an observer for the Dane County recount, just completed, reaffirming the integrity and hard work of all involved in a secure election.
What was not reaffirming were the behaviors of Trump representatives who came from all over the U.S. to observe attempting to disrupt a democratic process. If their goal was to ensure the process was fair and honest you would not interrupt tabulators while counting, necessitating a recount, and be respectful. Most important, to be educated prior to observation of Wisconsin election laws and rules, approved by our Republican Legislature and the Wisconsin Election Commission, which was created by our Republican Legislature.
Pandemic rules for protection of all by officials were often ignored, as I even heard Trump representatives mocking distancing rules in place. I observed a Trump legal representative encouraging representatives to file affidavits against an observer when the observer asked representatives to stand back after crowding around the observer with less than one foot distance.
I am proud of the professionalism of our county clerk and the staff, showing decorum during long days and evenings, only doing what soon-to-be former President Trump required of Dane County in the first place. A sad, stark contrast to many of the uninformed Trump representatives.
Marianne Ewig
Madison
