Dear Editor: There is nothing that can be done to restructure the Madison City Council that will be productive for Madison except to simply eliminate it completely. The Council never listens to public concerns anyway. All they do is spend our tax dollars on "studies" and then do whatever they want to do. Where is the democracy here?
Maria Milsted
Madison
