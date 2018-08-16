Dear Editor: On Aug. 8, Judge Andrew Hanen in Brownsville, Texas, heard the case Texas v. Nielsen, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, over the constitutionality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Paxton sought to block the federal government from processing DACA renewals or new applications, potentially altering the fate of hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients across the country.
Judge Hanen could declare the DACA program unlawful, terminate the program, end renewal applications, and put Dreamers at immediate risk of deportation.
Dreamers are young immigrants brought to the United States by their parents through no fault of their own. Ninety-five percent of DACA recipients are either working or are in school, and Wisconsin alone would lose an annual $427 million in GDP if DACA-eligible workers were removed from our workforce. They are also valuable members of our communities as a whole.
We’re one month away from a full year since President Trump rescinded DACA, and still no congressional action has been taken. The 7,700 Wisconsin DACA recipients and the 1.8 million Dreamers across the country have lived a year of limbo, watching the partisan back-and-forth without a long-term legislative solution, and, yet again, their lives could be pulled out from under them in a blink of an eye in the coming weeks.
Speaker Paul Ryan needs to work in a bipartisan manner to protect Dreamers and put this issue to rest before it’s too late.
Maria Ayala
Waukesha
