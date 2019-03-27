Dear Editor: We urge others to join us in supporting Tag Evers for the City Council, District 13. He has a rich experience of decades, working and living in the community, meeting his neighbors and others all across Madison. He combines good ideas with a fresh approach to the challenges that we face.
Mari Jo and Paul Buhle
Madison
