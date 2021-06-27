Margo and Dan Redmond: 'We believe' yard sign condescending, immature

Dear Editor: Your June 23 article, “The Yard Sign that Traveled the World,” got our attention, just as yard signs and bumper stickers announcing a personal philosophy always do. They get our negative attention, for they suggest the certainty of superiority. “In this house, WE believe: BLM … women’s rights are human rights … love is love … science is real … etc., etc. By implication, this sign also preaches to the lowlife passing public to aspire higher.
No matter how well intentioned, the sign is obvious, vacuous and immature. It almost seems as if a preteen urged the parents to put it out on the lawn. Surely no adult flaps his/her wings and crows like this. Surely no serious person thinks platitudes posted on a lawn or the back of a car make the world a better place.
Having said all this, we believe in everything the sign says; we also believe in keeping such statements off our front lawn so we don’t look like braggarts or simpletons.
Margo and Dan Redmond
Madison
