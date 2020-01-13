Margaret Savides: More information needed about MMSD superintendent candidates

Dear Editor: When the Madison School District announced its three candidates to fill the District Superintendent job, the Capital Times touched on their backgrounds. In a few days candidates will be visiting our district. Madison parents, students and teachers need further in-depth information from reliable media like the Cap Times. What were the candidates' careers as educators? In my opinion, it's a concern that Dr. Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard was dismissed from her job as the Albany, New York superintendent. The head of the Albany school board, who is Black, believed that Vanden Wyngaard had not implemented programs designed to address the achievement gap for minority students. There were other sources of contention.The Albany school board believed that she had not exercised sufficient oversight in the district's financial matters (timesunion.com/tuplus-local/article/The-undoing-of-Albany's-school-superintendent). In regard to Dr. George Eric Thomas, the state Superintendent of Schools of Georgia has called for an independent audit of Thomas as deputy superintendent. Whistle-blowers alleged that he practiced discrimination, poor financial oversight and other improprieties. The third candidate, Dr. Gutierrez, has a generally positive career as an educator. The Madison School Board will be thoughtfully considering these matters, as will all Madisonians who wish the best for our schools.
Margaret Savides
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.