Margaret Rogers: Increase international aid to counter terrorism

Dear Editor: This Fourth of July weekend, we have more to celebrate than just fireworks and national pride, but also the removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. As troops leave the Bagram Airfield, the Biden administration can focus on more effective peacebuilding strategies that will restore U.S. security.
Biden has expressed that he will continue humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan, which is crucial in fostering economic and political stability. Often terrorist organizations offer the most economic stability in a poverty-stricken country. By offering aid, we can increase economic opportunities for citizens and decrease the membership and power of these terrorist organizations.
The International Affairs Budget makes up just 1% of the U.S. federal budget, underplaying the importance that it plays to our economy and security. We must urge Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin to protect the International Affairs Budget so that we can reap these benefits.
It is a common misconception that international aid only benefits foreign countries. When we realize that international aid also benefits the U.S. we can come together to push legislation that will benefit the world.
Margaret Rogers
Madison
