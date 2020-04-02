Margaret Nellis: Maia Pearson will bring open mind, heart to MMSD

Dear Editor: I write in support of Maia Pearson for MMSD School Board. I have known four generations of Maia's close-knit South Madison family, and I am pleased to see Maia step forward to take up the mantle of public service that her foremothers so proudly wore. Maia has encountered some of the same equity issues her mother and grandmother encountered decades ago as a Madison community member, a public school student, and as the parent of children in MMSD.

Working side-by-side with Maia as a member of South Madison Unite!, the South Side's grassroots response to the imminent loss of its only full-service grocery store, I observed Maia to be thoughtful and deliberative in the face of conflicting opinions and evidence. Maia listens. She brings a positive presence to the table and an always graceful smile. In my experience, and in my work on behalf of "Family Voices," a long-term South Madison-based UW-Madison project whose two central concerns were to support improved connections, performance, and opportunities for children and youth in school and to support improved connections with parents, such traits facilitate collaborative solutions to complex issues.

