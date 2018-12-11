Dear Editor: Scott Walker and the GOP Legislature have hollowed out our beloved state of Wisconsin so effectively it's unrecognizable.
It was with much joy then that on Nov. 6 at least we got Walker removed, but the damage has been done. Can it ever be undone? Well, with the current situation as it stands with the resentful Legislature, our fears will be realized. Walker may be out, but before he goes he'll do one last thing to make sure the new Democratic gov is powerless. Believe me, any plea to some manner of civic mindedness will fall on deaf ears. Like the destructive Legislature we are stuck with Walker, who will hammer his last nail in the coffin.
Margaret Melville
Cedarburg
