Dear Editor: It is unfortunate that only one of the three misfits (Walker, Vos, Fitzgerald) was voted out of office. I am starting to regain some faith that Wisconsin can begin to recover from the mess the GOP governor left and the Legislature is still clawing onto. It mirrors our fed mess. Evers has his work cut out for him but at least knowing Walker is gone is ever so hopeful.
Margaret Melville
Cedarburg
