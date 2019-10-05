Dear Editor: I hope justice finally prevails. For too long we have had to watch the erosion of the Constitution. One embarrassment after another by the person in the Oval Office. When Walker or Trump cry "witch hunt" its because they do not have the ability to explain their behavior. Trump is a loose cannon and I believe he's going to get nasty. Congress will prevail with a measure of even handed procedures. They will have to ignore the manic things that will be said. These are people who are now floundering and desperate. There will come a point where facts speak for themselves and this administration's three-plus years of lies and destruction will end.
Margaret Melville
Cedarburg
