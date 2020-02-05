Margaret Maroney: Ed Fallone is open-minded, intellectually honest

Dear Editor: Everyone planning on voting in the primary election for Wisconsin Supreme Court should watch the Wisconsin Public Television broadcast of the Milwaukee judicial forum on Jan. 30: https://wiseye.org/2020/01/30/milwaukee-bar-association-supreme-court-candidate-forum/.
The moderator asked the three candidates about the problem of civil litigants who want an attorney but cannot afford one. Marquette Law School Professor Ed Fallone identified how the Supreme Court could use its administrative power over circuit courts to permit attorneys to appear by video conferencing as a way of reining in costs. In response to this significant question, the other two candidates bickered between themselves. While Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky briefly acknowledged the problem, she unhelpfully talked about the difficulty in obtaining counsel for criminal defendants. Unlike civil cases, there is a constitutional right to counsel in criminal cases. Justice Daniel Kelly, who was appointed to the court in 2016 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, had nothing to say about an issue affecting many Wisconsinites: how can they expect a fair outcome in court if they cannot afford an attorney? I support Ed Fallone because he is open-minded, intellectually honest and will work so that everyone in Wisconsin has access to justice.
Margaret Maroney
Madison
