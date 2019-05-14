Dear Editor: Madison's new School Board will soon be deciding whether or not to renew the contract which keeps police (educational resource officers) in the high schools. The fact is that police will be in the schools even if the contract is not renewed. They'll be called because there will always be a small percentage of students who act out, in violent or dangerous or threatening ways, and these incidents have to be dealt with. Occasional student fights, weapons in school, sexual assaults, physical threats to other students and attacks on teachers are ongoing problems that will not stop in the foreseeable future. The advantage of having educational resource officers in the schools is that they're a stable presence who know the students well, and are known to them. They see even the students who act out as people, not just as problems. Many EROs are valued mentors. They often have deep knowledge of students' personal histories and relationships which affect their responses in good ways. They're on the spot, and can deal appropriately with incidents within minutes. Outside police, however well-intentioned, don't have this advantage. They're facing, with only brief preparation, troubled actions whose roots are beyond their knowledge. The EROs are likely to have a more measured and appropriate response. To ensure fair, transparent treatment in assessing such incidents, it would be a good idea for the ERO to wear body cameras. Because their presence in the schools has proven value, the best action of the School Board would be to protect and ensure it.
Margaret Benbow
Madison
