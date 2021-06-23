Marcia Blotzer: Nichols' Laura Nyros column connects with fans

I just came across this wonderful article by John Nichols about Laura Nyros song “Christmas and the Beads of Sweat” and how remarkable and on-point it was then and now.
I fell in love with her when I was 17 back in 1968. I saw her in D.C., the Michigan Woman’s festival and in The 8x10 theatre in Baltimore where I grew up. She is my all-time favorite singer songwriter. Her songs and her life journey influenced me and the way I thought about love, war and politics. I made love with my girlfriend to her songs, which were overwhelming. Her musical range was stunning at the time.
I am always amazed how others like John loved her music. I thought I was in a very small group of admirers at the time. Little did I know how many others adored her and her music.
Thank you for this thoughtful writing.
Marcia Blotzer
Sarasota, Florida
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.