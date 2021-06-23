 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marcia Blotzer: Nichols' Laura Nyros column connects with fans

Marcia Blotzer: Nichols' Laura Nyros column connects with fans

I just came across this wonderful article by John Nichols about Laura Nyros song “Christmas and the Beads of Sweat” and how remarkable and on-point it was then and now.

I fell in love with her when I was 17 back in 1968. I saw her in D.C., the Michigan Woman’s festival and in The 8x10 theatre in Baltimore where I grew up. She is my all-time favorite singer songwriter. Her songs and her life journey influenced me and the way I thought about love, war and politics. I made love with my girlfriend to her songs, which were overwhelming. Her musical range was stunning at the time.

I am always amazed how others like John loved her music. I thought I was in a very small group of admirers at the time. Little did I know how many others adored her and her music.

Thank you for this thoughtful writing.

Marcia Blotzer

Sarasota, Florida

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics