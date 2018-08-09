Dear Editor: The Cap Times has done a good job in keeping a focus on the importance of our vote, and the need to think seriously about how each candidate brings different ideas, experience and priorities to our attention. It is a feature of our locked-in two-party system that voters who tend to the middle, and a more independent perspective, must inspect the multitude of different candidates of the party out of power and their fresh ideas and new opportunities.
The current Democratic primary is such an opportunity. Over the last months all the candidates have each received appropriate attention and the chance to tell how they would lead. To me, the most important issue is who best can overcome the malignant power of dark political money, and redirect our state priorities to the need of individuals and communities, both rural and inner city.
I will support whoever wins the primary, but my vote will be for Mike McCabe, whom I believe is best equipped to reverse the dangerous path we have been on for eight years under Scott Walker and the values and financial power of the Koch machine.
Marc F. Hansen
Fitchburg
