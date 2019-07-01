Dear Editor: Thanks to Dave Zweifel for sharing the hate-filled and obscene letters he has gotten from our fellow citizens. They demonstrate the desperate divide that has emerged, and threatens not only the future facing our children, but the very survival of the nation and life on our planet. The divide has increased steadily with "bipartisan support," but has reached crisis, with the minority election of the most dangerous man ever granted the power of the presidency. He has provided the fuel for the angry divide which is destroying our nation. The power of ever increasing wealth, for the 0.01%, has all but destroyed democracy. The problem is not paying teachers "too much," nor is it the problem of paying the letter writers enough. Trump is apparently willing, even anxious, to "obliterate" the "others," in the Middle East, and in the U.S.. Rather than "making America great again," we are at risk of destroying everything. Unless we, as citizens, can regain power to guide our nation toward a viable future, our children will live in ever-increasing desperation and danger. We can only hope that a fair and un-manipulated election can restore hope and make us a great country. Think about realty, not rage, when you vote, and do vote as if life depends on it.
Marc F. Hansen
Fitchburg
