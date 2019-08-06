Dear Editor: If anyone is confused about the importance of having the Cap Times speaking truth to power, Dave Zweifel’s accurate analysis of the actions and goals of "Boss Vos" provides the reasons. If anyone has done more harm to our state than Scott Walker, it is Vos. In our radically gerrymandered districts, Vos can assume that he is invulnerable, and can do as he wishes, and continue to be backed by the unlimited support of the Koch organizations and their extreme wealth/power. He is obviously acting to undo the meaning and effects of losing the last statewide election. By acting in secrecy "behind the scene," Vos is perhaps an even more successful bully than Trump, who openly displays his contempt of anyone who dares to stand in his way. Both are succeeding in destroying small "d" democracy and our nation and state. With Trump, we still have the tool of our vote to end his power to do damage, and must. It will quite possibly be more difficult, but equally important to recover a Wisconsin that serves all our people. Only by understanding the dangers we face can we hope to overcome them. Our only effective tools are our voice and vote. We must use them!
Marc F. Hansen
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.