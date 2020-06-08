Marc F. Hansen: The Affordable Care Act has improved many lives

Dear Editor: Dr. Timothy Harrington is correct on all counts in his op-ed regarding the degree to which the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the problems and limits of the U.S. health care system as it serves the nation’s people. There can be nothing but admiration and appreciation for the health care professionals who have responded to overwhelming challenges so faithfully and effectively. But at a time when we should be supporting people’s access to care, the economic catastrophe is putting access under great threat for any whose employment has been lost, and for all minority and less advantaged persons who have been underserved and less well. Dr. Harrington is right to warn of the continuing political threat to the Affordable Care Act. The ACA was a very hard won victory for access to health care. It was very difficult to pass, even when Democrats controlled both houses of congress. Elements, such as a public option to utilize Medicare, could not even be brought forth for discussion. Important elements of national health insurance, such as requiring all adults to be insured if working, were litigated out of existence. The ACA in its entirety has been targeted and weakened since Republicans regained the Senate in 2012. And now in the middle of a pandemic, in which as many as 40 million have lost job-related insurance, the president refuses to allow extension of time for enrollment in the ACA. A major element of the ACA, which wasn’t mentioned, is that the law, for the first time, requires that insurance plans are required to return any income that exceeds 15-20% of plan income beyond the cost of actual health care costs to subscribers. The actual expectation of the market for for-profit plans was upwards of 40%. The amount returned to subscribers, for excess income in 2019 was $743 million. This is, of course a very small portion of the total cost of insured care, let alone all care, but it represented a small but real attempt to gain control of the highest heath care costs in the world. President Obama has good reason to be proud of the real, if partial, gains for all, by severely needed rules that the ACA has provided. It has improved many lives. In November vote as though your life depends on it. It does!