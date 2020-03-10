Marc F. Hansen: 'Socialism' is not the problem

Dear Editor: I was very happy to read Mike McCabe’s opinion piece in the Cap Times. I have increasingly thought about and worried that the "middle" voice is distracting us all from the real problems that must be faced in the 2020 election and beyond. Our problems are not about "socialism." They are about the real power of extreme wealth, in the hands and service of the very few who control how decisions are made which affect everyone and everything. The few are certainly not protecting the rights and life of all. We are confronted by problems that cannot be successfully overcome by the best balance of "right" vs. "left." The real crisis is "more" for few vs. "less" for most. The goal must be "Enough for All." Even "more for all" is a catastrophic concept. The steadily worsening state of the planet, ravaged by ever worsening climate change driven by human behavior, is barely on the traditional "political" agenda. The threat of the very real possibility of a worldwide coronavirus pandemic is not a "hoax," but is very real and dangerous.
The danger that our country, world and planet must overcome, is certainly even greater than the crisis faced in 1930. The crucially needed leadership and actions by FDR were denounced as "socialism," then and even now, and the actions and programs which saved the country, are once again being attacked and threatened as "socialism." Social Security, Medicare, education and science are all threatened. The "socialism" of FDR and Sanders/Warren must be understood and utilized rather than attacked. Mike McCabe did the good and necessary job of making clear that our very real problems will require support, contribution and a new kind of citizenship and politics from all of us. Our vote is a vital responsibility. Cast it wisely and with careful thought and understanding.
Marc F. Hansen
Fitchburg
608 271-3388
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.