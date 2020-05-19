Marc F. Hansen: Self-interest, not idiocy, is the problem

Dear Editor: Each Wednesday, we can count on the thoughtful voices of the Cap Times editors and writers. While the pandemic's urgent and dangerous realities are carefully reported, the even greater dangers that our nation faces are recognized, analyzed and presented in depth. Our future, and especially that of the young and unpowerful, is being lost. Paul Fanlund's recent column presented the thoughts of a British author and economist who opines that we, of the U.S., have fallen to general "idiocy." That is not the real story. We are falling, and perhaps have almost irrevocably fallen, to the power of self interest, wealth and power, in fewer and fewer hands. We are "led" by a president who is not an idiot, but rather one person who puts himself and his needs/greed ahead of everyone and everything else. He is supported by a party that has abandoned the well-being and needs of all but a tiny fraction of our people. and has chosen to protect that 1%, and its own "power." The Republicans are not idiots, but have chosen a course that would doom our future. The Democrats are not idiots but are dangerously divided, and seem to believe that the road to success must be paved by more and more money, to ever more groups and PACs, who enrich themselves and the media. We must vote so that the next election will choose leadership to actually face our shared needs, and undertake the profound changes that will be needed. If not, the rest of the world will "pity" our nation, and have good reason to see us as "idiots." Rather than "Make America Great Again," we must work together to make the lives of all our people great and good — finally, after 400 years.