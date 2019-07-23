Dear Editor: The Cap Times continues to provide essential information regarding our damaged political reality. The current "division" of the Democratic party is an example. The dimension "right" versus "left" has never been helpful. The more accurate dimension is "wealth/power" versus limited power and limited resources of every kind. A healthy society needs both conservative values and actions which defend those realities which work to the benefit of all members of the society, as well as progressive values which promote and protect actions to achieve "an ever more perfect union" for all. The existing political system has failed, and has been acquired by the "special interests" protecting their own greed, ambitions and ever increasing power. Both parties have been captured by the lie that money, rather than better ideas and values, is the necessary and proper source of power and citizen support. The pathetic constant appeals for more money, diminish the role and power of ideas that can save the future. Truth must be the antidote for the lies which are dooming the future of succeeding generations, and threatening our planet and all its life.
Marc F. Hansen
Fitchburg
