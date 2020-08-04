Marc F. Hansen: Keep amplifying young voices in the Cap Times

Dear Editor: I always appreciate the mid-week Cap Times. Today's paper was particularly valuable. The elements of the catastrophic dangers we are facing were identified and acknowledged, Even more important and valuable was the weekly topic, and the decision to give real voice to the concerns of young women and men, who are not only protesting the choices made by older "white" males, over 400 years since first settlement, but the results of those decisions and laws today The wealth and power of the few, has been based on, and assured by, creating a permanent underclass denied any real opportunity to save, gain wealth and real freedom and opportunity, The pandemic has classed them as "essential."
The young clearly described the privilege and opportunity, which we advantaged have been able to expect and which they are denied. The young voices, clearly being joined by young more privileged voices, are defining the very great changes that must be made and accomplished, if our nation and life on our only planet are to survive. I hope that the Cap Times will continue the make the voices of the young heard, and find ways to broaden the opportunity for we elders to support them and together achieve a new and better future reality. All must think carefully, and vote!
Marc F. Hansen
Fitchburg
