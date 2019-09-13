Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel is correct in explaining that the real crisis is not the current president's bullying tweets, purposeful lying and outrageous behavior. These do real damage, and are aimed at dividing us, which they do very successfully. Under the false cover of "draining the swamp," DJT is destroying the structure of the administration he 'leads'. By appointing cabinet secretaries to lead departments which they have historically battled, opposed or failed to understand, and leaving other critical positions unfilled, the "swamp" is not being drained but destroyed. Nothing has been more damaging than demonizing any contrary understanding of the realities we face as "fake news." The political "party" system is broken, with money driving the activities of both parties. We the citizens must claim the power that our best founding values enshrined. The 2020 election may be a last chance to save our republic/democracy from the very great threats that we face, on our ever more threatened planet and its living beings.
Marc F Hansen
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.