Mandy Meloy: Before Glendale, let's rename schools with negative associations

Dear Editor: Although I think Dr. Henderson is a wonderful and accomplished person and she should be honored in some way including a mural, school garden or other entity involved at Glendale, or have another school named after her, I have concerns about renaming Glendale. First, Glendale is a neighborhood school and named quite appropriately after a neighborhood. Second, $7,000 to rename everything "Henderson" seems like a lot of money especially when we have to collect box lids, have fundraiser nights, etc. to simply fund projects at school. Finally, if this is a district initiative to rename schools in Madison, shouldn't we start renaming schools that have a problematic past? We promote black excellence and welcoming schools, yet some of our schools are named after people who promoted racist ideology. Those schools include Charles Lindbergh who was accused of being a Nazi sympathizer or Superintendent Falk who was a member of the KKK. Let's first focus on renaming schools that have a negative past.
Mandy Meloy
Madison
