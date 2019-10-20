Dear Editor: I’m writing in response to your Oct. 8 article, “Madison Finance Committee recommends $4.1 million for affordable housing projects.” I commend the city of Madison for taking steps to address the affordable housing shortage in our city to ensure that everyone is able to have a roof over their head.
As a public health professional, I find it increasingly important to meet other needs outside of the doctor’s office to improve our health. Housing impacts health in more ways than you might think. Having a stable home improves both our physical and mental health and reduces the risk of chronic conditions. Additionally, the neighborhoods surrounding our homes can provide a critical network of social connections, employment and access to food.
As the city of Madison considers these proposals, it’s important they also consider the other ways our surroundings can impact our health. Public transportation will need to be improved to better serve these neighborhoods and to provide critical access to employment. Access to an affordable grocery store will also need to be considered, as our families can’t be expected to thrive if putting dinner on the table is a barrier to success.
While I am relieved to hear that the cty of Madison is putting forward plans to build affordable housing in our city, I find it critical for them to simultaneously address the many other ways our neighborhoods and homes can impact our health. Housing is just one piece of the puzzle — we need to consider all of the pieces.
Mallory Swenson
Madison
