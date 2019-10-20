Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... .AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN ARE REDUCING THE VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS FROM PARTS OF MADISON TO MONROE, MINERAL POINT, REEDSBURG AND PORTAGE. THE FOG WILL CONTINUE FOR ANOTHER HOUR OR SO, BEFORE BEGINNING TO SLOWLY LIFT AND THIN. THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...UNTIL 9 AM CDT. * VISIBILITY...LESS THAN 1/4 MILE. * IMPACTS...DRIVING COULD BE DIFFICULT AND HAZARDOUS AT TIMES DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&