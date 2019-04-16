Dear Editor: The structure of the education system has flaws. People complain about the state of schools, but there hasn’t been much progress for how to fix them.
I listened to a Ted Talk by Sir Ken Robinson, and he made some valid points. A more personalized learning system, while tedious, would improve the quality of learning and change schools from memorizing to comprehending the material. I’ve noticed that I do well in smaller classes because the teacher isn’t spreading themselves so thin among individuals.
The existence of grades also tends to be a problem. They were originally made so teachers could do less work and for faster evaluations. This kind of laziness is what modern schools struggle with. With the work needed for students to be properly evaluated being fulfilled, there is less need for stressing over achieving a basic standard.
Schools should also help prepare for the real world. Information on a wide number of subjects gets discarded immediately after an exam. A basic knowledge of most subjects is good to have, but to require more than a basic understanding, which is really as much as you need unless you wish to specialize, can overload students.
With more open-study classes people can focus and become more skilled at their chosen profession instead of learning information they will never use again.
Malikye Kameeta
Cottage Grove
