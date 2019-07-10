Dear Editor: I ask our Congress to recognize the Armenian genocide, the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923, through House Resolution 296 and Senate Resolution 150
You may think I may be from Armenian origin. But I am not Armenian and I have no relation with any survivors of the Armenian genocide.
This issue is very important because first it will bring closure to the victims. After 100 years and the Turkish government are still in denial. The second point is that we as the United States of America cannot close our eyes on past, present or future genocide. If we do not recognize genocides then anyone would think it is open season to continue slaughtering minorities all around the world. Finally, we will pay the consequences because of our lack of action, trying to react after a genocide. I have to say enough of closing our eyes. We just need to recognize when a genocide happens whoever they are. This is not right!
Malek el Khazen
Milwaukee
