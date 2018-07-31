Dear editor: Trump has vowed to nominate anti-choice justices to the Supreme Court, and with his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, he has done just that. Kavanaugh has a record of failing to support reproductive rights, from denying a teenager detained at the border an abortion to arguing that employers’ personal beliefs can dictate employees’ access to birth control. If Kavanaugh makes it into the Supreme Court, birth control and safe abortion is at stake.
Kavanaugh has refused to state whether he would respect the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. But his track record of attacks on reproductive rights and refusal to acknowledge the importance of Roe v. Wade indicate that he in fact will be anti-choice.
Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court would have devastating effects to the right to safe abortions in all states, including Wisconsin. A reversal of Roe would not reduce the number of abortions that occur, it would only reduce the number of safe abortions that occur. Unsafe abortions — which already cause the death of tens of thousands of women annually — would occur at a higher rate.
If you support the protection of reproductive rights and bodily autonomy, please join me in calling on Sen. Ron Johnson to #SaveSCOTUS and block Trump’s nominee from confirmation.
You can speak out at Ron Johnson’s Madison office on July 31 at 4 p.m. at the Save the Supreme Court Rally organized by Wisconsin NOW, Indivisible Madison, NextGen Wisconsin, #Fight4HER, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Women’s March Wisconsin, NARAL, and Women’s Medical Fund Wisconsin. www.facebook.com/events/410424602799165/
Or tell us why you want to #SaveSCOTUS here: https://goo.gl/forms/0pfMqcQkn6oPznb03
Mahima Bhattar
Madison
