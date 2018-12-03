Dear Editor: I serve as the clerk in a rural municipality in Crawford County. I would like to urge the legislators in the lame-duck session to abandon plans to add an additional election in Spring 2020. One concern I have is the burden this would place on our already-stressed budget. Each election costs us on the average of $800 and that does not include my salary. We have five bridges that must be repaired, the costs of which will be spread over 2019-20. We have already invested $10,000 in design costs and must borrow $87,000 to repair two of the most dangerous bridges. Having to add an additional $800+ to our budget for another election may look like a drop in the bucket to you. NOT FOR US! I also have serious concerns about a clerk's ability to manage the impossible logistics of administering three elections scheduled so close together. I work hard to serve our town residents in a responsible manner and urge the Legislature to do the same.
Maggie Mezera, Clerk of the Town of Scott, Crawford County
Boscobel
