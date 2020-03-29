Madison: Vander Meuelen essential to MMSD Board

Dear Editor: Attorney Nicki Vander Meulen has been an essential member of the MMSD Board of Education, working for the best education for every student, and working for the public, taking action on the strong progressive values of transparency and open government. Vander Meulen's election three years ago put Madison on the map for inclusion. As the nation's first autistic member of a school board, Vander Meulen's knowledge of the law around disability rights and her firsthand experience with inclusion around disability assure that families and students have a board member who understands the many additional hours families log to advocate for their students. Her own struggle for an education leads her to reject any form of exclusion and discrimination. In her private practice, she has devoted many hours pro bono to assist students facing expulsion. Vander Meulen is also an advocate for school staff, including teachers. It is not surprising that she is endorsed by MTI Voters, AFSCME- PEOPLE and the South Central Federation of Labor. She listens. She has visited every school in the district. I am proud to vote for Nicki Vander Meulen and to join the broad range of her endorsers, including the district attorney, the former Chief of the Capitol Police, and John Matthews, former head of MTI.
Susan K. Pastor
Madison
