Dear Editor: When politics comes up in conversation these days, folks tend to run for the hills, and for good reason. Everyone has that uncle who says something controversial at the Thanksgiving dinner table, and suddenly the room either explodes in heated debate or settles into painfully awkward silence. Our nation, our state and even our local communities struggle to cope with this polarization of politics.
So how do we combat the increasing polarization of public opinion? And how can we and our elected officials work toward common ground, rather than tear one another apart?
I suggest that combating political polarization starts with the people. We need to set the example for our elected officials. Every day in Madison, whether it’s on campus or in the community, I see people from all walks of life working together peacefully toward common goals. I believe that if we can simply work together on something good, like cleaning up a park or volunteering at a community center, then we can start healing.
That’s why I’m committed to community service. I’m interning at the nonprofit Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group (WISPIRG) this semester. I have volunteered in daycares and middle schools, connecting with kids from many different backgrounds. You can find ways to get involved in your community, too. Get to know your neighbors, work together on a shared project and start overcoming what divides us.
Maddie Langland
Madison
