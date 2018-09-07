Dear Editor: Since I began college at UW-Stout, I have had to register to vote three separate times.
The United States is built on democracy, the idea that every member is represented. Being able to vote is a way that citizens get to have their voices heard. In Wisconsin alone, there are 1.2 million residents unregistered to vote. That is where automatic voter registration (AVR) comes in.
Automatic voter registration places eligible voters on voting rolls when they interact with state agencies, such as the DMV, unless they choose not to be. This creates a process that is more efficient and convenient since those agencies then share the information with state election officials.
AVR not only gives more citizens who are eligible to vote a chance to have their voices heard but saves taxpayer money. It also helps to prevent the 7,000 voters that were purged before the February 2018 primaries in Wisconsin.
AVR will make it more accessible for college students like myself to vote quicker and easier.
Whoever is reading this may ask, what can I do? Well, you can contact your local representatives to ask them to publicly pledge their support for passing AVR legislation in Wisconsin.
Madalaine McConville
Menomonie
