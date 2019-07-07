Dear Editor: It’s been a month since millions of young people graduated college, as I will next spring. College graduates today enter what some say is the best labor market in decades, but the average graduate will have around $30,000 in student loan debt that will follow many for the rest of their lives. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, student debt rose by 722 percent for those over 50 between 2004 and 2018 as people went back to school or co-signed their children’s student loans, impeding their ability to retire comfortably. Additionally, a study by the Fed showed that rising student debt is associated with lower rates of homeownership. Long story short, today’s bright-eyed graduates are increasingly unlikely to own a home, and stare down decades of indebtedness.
As if things weren’t bad enough for student loan borrowers and other consumers, we’re now faced with a proposal from the Trump-appointed leadership of the CFPB that would benefit predatory lenders and debt collectors while hurting vulnerable borrowers. If this proposal were to pass, debt collectors would be allowed to harass borrowers over the phone, contact them by email and text without their consent, and even sue borrowers without making sure they have the right person and right debt.
The CFPB has a duty to protect consumers, not empower financial predators. The public can weigh in on this proposal until August 19 at www.regulations.gov/document?D=CFPB-2019-0022-0001. Tell the CFPB to create strong borrower protections, stop harassment by debt collectors, and protect consumer privacy.
Macklyn Hutchison
Madison
