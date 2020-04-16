Mackenzie Andropolis: A post-pandemic society should prioritize equity

Dear Editor: As a student of public health, my education is rooted in a fundamental goal of health equity — the idea that all people should have a fair and just opportunity to achieve their best health. This pandemic, as it continues to expose our country's deep socioeconomic divides, serves as a stark reminder of just how far we remain from achieving this goal.

In a country where our wealth and health are so tightly connected, this virus poses a disproportionate threat to society’s most vulnerable. Lower-income individuals are less likely to be able to work from home, to have access to paid sick leave, and to seek medical treatment because of underinsurance. They perhaps cannot afford to stock up on groceries, or do not own the car required to utilize a drive-through testing center. Their health is our health; a person who is unable to stay home or seek treatment when sick poses a risk to everyone.

My dream for a post-pandemic society is one where a renewed social conscience helps us to leverage our common values, where equitable labor and healthcare policies find fervent new advocates, where investments in public health improve not only emergency preparedness but also the long-term health of communities, and where cross-sector collaboration brings us closer to achieving health equity.