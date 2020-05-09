Mac Berthouex: Prioritize local restaurants over McDonald's

Dear Editor: McDonald's is asking for financial help. I don't care if McDonald's survives. Nationally it employee a lot of people; locally it does not. Our wonderful local diners and restaurants are hugely more important. We need a mechanism to help them survive, starting with landlords allowing flexibility on rent payments.

Mac Berthouex

Madison

